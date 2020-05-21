Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD
Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.
Dr. Monzon works at
Dr. Monzon's Office Locations
-
1
Migdalia Monzon MD PA850 Tower Dr Ste 106, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-0212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monzon?
I absolutely love Dr. Monzon, Emily, and the receptionist. Great people who truly love kids!
About Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417030693
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monzon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monzon works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Monzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.