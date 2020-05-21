See All Pediatricians in Odessa, TX
Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD

Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.

Dr. Monzon works at Migdalia Monzon MD PA in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monzon's Office Locations

  1
    Migdalia Monzon MD PA
    Migdalia Monzon MD PA
    850 Tower Dr Ste 106, Odessa, TX 79761
    (432) 580-0212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Fever
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)

Fever
Swine Flu
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Bird Flu
Cough
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Ear Ache
Hives
Impetigo
Migraine
Nausea
Obesity
Pinworm
Rash
Ringworm
Stye
Warts
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417030693
    Education & Certifications

    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monzon works at Migdalia Monzon MD PA in Odessa, TX. View the full address on Dr. Monzon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Monzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

