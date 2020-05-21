Overview of Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD

Dr. Migdalia Monzon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine.



Dr. Monzon works at Migdalia Monzon MD PA in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.