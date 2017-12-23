Dr. Miggie Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miggie Greenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Miggie Greenberg, MD
Dr. Miggie Greenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Talkiatry109 W 27th St Ste 5S, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 634-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg has changed my life. She is very patient when working with me on adjusting my medications, and truly seems to prioritize my improved well-being in our discussions about my rather complex web of disorders and issues and how to most effectively address and manage them.
About Dr. Miggie Greenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841216702
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.