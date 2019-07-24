Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD
Overview
Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Mary works at
Locations
The Remedy Room1224 Saint Charles Ave # 1-C, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (504) 301-1670Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Mary, completely defeated, symptoms of heavy metal poisoning including chronic fatigue, sleeplessness, IBS, severe brain fog & 40lbs overweight. I had been this way for 5 years. She was the first doctor that took me seriously and was very knowledgeable about root causes. It's been two years and I am my old self again. So thankful that I found her!!
About Dr. Mignonne Mary, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770611576
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.