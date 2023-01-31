Dr. Miguel Albino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Albino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Albino, MD
Dr. Miguel Albino, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Albino works at
Dr. Albino's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology- North Austin12221 Renfert Way Ste 300, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5086Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albino?
Dr. Albino has been pretty awesome. I have a complicated, aggressive form of multiple myeloma, and he's been really helpful and caring. He's also been really open to an experimental treatment which was suggested by a different doctor I saw for a second opinion. I've worked with the big names at MD Anderson, and I keep coming back to Dr. Albino. I love the Texas Oncology folks, and especially Dr. A!
About Dr. Miguel Albino, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1205060746
Education & Certifications
- VA Caribbean Healthcare System - Veterans Affairs
- VA Caribbean Healthcare System - Veterans Affairs
- VA Caribbean Healthcare System - Veterans Affairs
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albino works at
Dr. Albino has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albino speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Albino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.