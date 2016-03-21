Overview of Dr. Miguel Alvarez, MD

Dr. Miguel Alvarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Alvarez works at Pediatric Center Of Lee County in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.