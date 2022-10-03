Overview of Dr. Miguel Antelo, MD

Dr. Miguel Antelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela Caracas and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Antelo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.