Dr. Miguel Arguedas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, ME. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital



Dr. Arguedas works at Midcoast Medical Grp Gstrntrlgy in Brunswick, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.