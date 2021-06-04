Dr. Miguel Arguedas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguedas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Arguedas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Arguedas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brunswick, ME. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital
Dr. Arguedas works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Coast Medical Group-Gastroenterology121 Medical Center Dr Ste 3400, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 406-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mid Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arguedas?
I would highly recommend Dr. Arguedas at mid coast..he explains everything and listened to all of my concerns...procedure went so much better than I was anticipating...
About Dr. Miguel Arguedas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1043267396
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arguedas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arguedas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arguedas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arguedas works at
Dr. Arguedas has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguedas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arguedas speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguedas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguedas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguedas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguedas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.