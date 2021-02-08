Overview of Dr. Miguel Attias, MD

Dr. Miguel Attias, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Attias works at Ohmedica Joint and Spine Specialists in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.