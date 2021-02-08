Dr. Miguel Attias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Attias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Attias, MD
Dr. Miguel Attias, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Attias' Office Locations
D10875 Park Blvd Ste C, Seminole, FL 33772 Directions (727) 631-7846
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So glad to have found Dr. Attias again after the closing of the last facility he was at. Have seen other Drs. For my back issues without successful relief from debilitating back pain. Dr. Attias is caring Dr. and has been able to bring my pain issues under control via nerve ablations. So glad to have reconnected with him after going through a year of dealing with nonstop back pain.
About Dr. Miguel Attias, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attias accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attias has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Attias speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Attias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attias.
