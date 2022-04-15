Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila-Rondon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD
Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Avila-Rondon works at
Dr. Avila-Rondon's Office Locations
1
Columbus Medical Group982 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 862-9046
2
Migrace Medical Practice PC599 W 190th St Ste 1, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 862-9046
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Avila-Rondon?
I went there for my first appointment at 9:00am, Jalisa at the front desk was very nice and polite. I had forgotten one of my documents at home & was very frantic about it. But she reassured to me that it was okay and that I can just email it to her. When it came down to draw my blood she was very gentle & efficient. The doctor there was great he was very well spoken & knew how to access my problems sufficiently. Overall my experience was amazing. I also commend Jalisa because there were a lot of patients there and she was the only one doing both front desk & medical. She moved quick and yet made no mistakes. Definitely would come back.
About Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518936335
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp
- Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila-Rondon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila-Rondon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila-Rondon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila-Rondon works at
Dr. Avila-Rondon speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila-Rondon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila-Rondon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila-Rondon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila-Rondon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.