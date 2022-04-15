Overview of Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD

Dr. Miguel Avila-Rondon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Santo Domingo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Avila-Rondon works at Columbus Medical Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.