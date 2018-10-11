Overview of Dr. Miguel Ayala, MD

Dr. Miguel Ayala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ayala works at WELLMED in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.