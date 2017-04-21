Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD
Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Miami Children's Hospital
Dr. Castellan works at
Dr. Castellan's Office Locations
Children's Urology Associates3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 504-6782
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience with Dr.Castellán.He and his team are excellent,very professional,they explain to the parents all details from the beginning,from an ultrasound to the robotic surgery your kid is going to have. Dr.Castellán answers all questions parents are worried about it.During the surgery they call you every 1hour to keep you informed of how everything is going. We are very grateful of all of them, our son is going very well,his recovering was very fast. Mom of patient Ray Fernandez
About Dr. Miguel Castellan, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1013127471
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami|University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Castellan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellan has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellan.
