Dr. Miguel Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Castro, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 890-4835
-
2
Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5381Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really care about his patients. He listen and takes his time to each patient.
About Dr. Miguel Castro, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609297761
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Hospital - Houston|Houston Methodist Hospital Houston
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
