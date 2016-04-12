Dr. Miguel Cintron Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cintron Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Cintron Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Cintron Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Cintron Jr works at
Locations
-
1
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cintron Jr?
This doctor is very nice, intelligent and through. He has a very calm and soothing way about him which leaves you at ease. His staff is very, very friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Miguel Cintron Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760584775
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cintron Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cintron Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cintron Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cintron Jr works at
Dr. Cintron Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cintron Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cintron Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cintron Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cintron Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cintron Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cintron Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.