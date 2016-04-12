Overview

Dr. Miguel Cintron Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Cintron Jr works at St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.