Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel De La Rosa, MDPA
Overview of Dr. Miguel De La Rosa, MDPA
Dr. Miguel De La Rosa, MDPA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Dr. De La Rosa's Office Locations
Drs and Associates10621 N Kendall Dr Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 969-9016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In 2005, we discovered Dr. DLR when our son turned 18 and we chose him as a primary physician for our family. He's an excellent doctor, caring and his knowledge of medicine is impressive. Aside from qualified, he's a true humanitarian, dedicated and his bedside manner is unique. They say laughter is the best medicine and you will leave his office feeling better, hopeful and smiling. He is one who calls on a Saturday morning to follow-up or check up on you and that's truly amazing!
About Dr. Miguel De La Rosa, MDPA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235207390
Dr. De La Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.