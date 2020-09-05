Overview

Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Del Mazo works at Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.