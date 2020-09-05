See All General Surgeons in Duluth, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Del Mazo works at Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Surgical Weight Management at Gwinnett Medical Center
    3215 McClure Bridge Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6200
  2. 2
    Lawrenceville Campus
    631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 312-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Gainesville Location
    725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
Pediatric Obesity
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 05, 2020
    Hi! Before making a decision to do this surgery I went and saw 2 other dr.s and Dr. Del mazo, won Me over He had great interpersonal relationship skills and was very knowledgeable and made the process smooth... and the kicker after the surgery he brought me a bear and said bear...ri..atrics.. (get it) no dr has ever done that that was so kind.. also brought back my confidence??
    KristaL — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598904740
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Emory University
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Del Mazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Mazo has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Mazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Mazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

