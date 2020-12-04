See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Deleon works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr DeLeon is a well skilled surgeon,, also has the staff and bed side manor to go with it .... i suffered for 8 years and when i met him i felt calm i new he was the surgeon for me and now i have a pain free life.... THANK YOU SO MUCH
    Audubon NJ — Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD
    About Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1104875400
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clin Med Ctr|Lahey Clinic Burlington
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Philippine Genl Hosp|Philippine Genl Hospital
    • University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deleon works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Deleon’s profile.

    Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

