Overview

Dr. Miguel Deleon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of the Philippines|University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Deleon works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.