See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (25)
Map Pin Small San Francisco, CA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD

Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Delgado works at Miguel Delgado, M.D. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Novato, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
4.8 (378)
View Profile
Dr. John Talley, MD
Dr. John Talley, MD
3.7 (9)
View Profile

Dr. Delgado's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miguel Delgado, M.D.
    450 Sutter St Rm 2433, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 989-2221
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novato Office
    165 Rowland Way Ste 300, Novato, CA 94945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 898-4161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delgado?

    Feb 15, 2019
    Dr. Delgado did a superb job of performing a breast reduction and nipple graft surgery for my case of gynecomastia. Dr. Delgado left no doubt in my mind that he was exactly the medical professional I needed for my situation. I highly recommend him to any man who wants to be confident they are in the hands of a very skilled physician who specializes in breast surgeries for men.
    Walt Trask in San Francisco, CA — Feb 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delgado to family and friends

    Dr. Delgado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delgado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD.

    About Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376578591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • City College of New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.