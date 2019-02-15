Overview of Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD

Dr. Miguel Delgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Delgado works at Miguel Delgado, M.D. in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Novato, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.