Dr. Miguel Franco Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Franco Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Franco Jr, MD
Dr. Miguel Franco Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Franco Jr works at
Dr. Franco Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Clinical Associates16001 Park Ten Pl Ste 300, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 407-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franco Jr?
Great doctor. He listens and you can discuss your concerns with him. You can trust his choices about your treatment. Dr Franco cares about you and is always there to help.
About Dr. Miguel Franco Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1740263565
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franco Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franco Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franco Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franco Jr works at
Dr. Franco Jr speaks Hindi and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.