Dr. Miguel Gallegos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Hermosa Plastic Surgery8004 Constitution Pl Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 924-1053
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had multiple procedures done over the past few years: liposuction, fat transfer, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty revision, facelift, and fillers. His work is impeccable. Highly recommended.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Gallegos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallegos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallegos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallegos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallegos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallegos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallegos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.