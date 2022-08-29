Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD
Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Vein Institute18400 Katy Fwy Ste 480, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 578-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
I had my thymus gland removed in May 2022 due to Myasthenia Gravis. In the pre surgery visit Dr. Gomez took time to listen and answer all questions/concerns me and my wife had about the surgery and recovery. Before surgery he came in and checked on me and to reassure me everything would be ok. The post surgery visit was the same, he took the time to listen and answer questions, never in a rush to get us out. I highly recommended Dr. Gomez if you are looking for a surgeon in his field. Dr Gomez is a genuine and caring surgeon, class act all the way!! We drove 4hrs to be able to use Dr Gomez and was worth every minute of the drive. Also Houston Methodist hospital is also top notch!
About Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639139926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.