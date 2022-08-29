Overview of Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD

Dr. Miguel Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at International Robotic Surgery for the Heart and Chest in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.