Overview of Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Lake Arthritis Center in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.