Overview of Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Regal Lakeside and Affiliates in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Acute Bronchitis and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.