Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Kornder & Srinivasa303 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7508
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Gonzales he helped me to heal from Lyme desease IAM so thankful for my Dr Gonzales his staff and nurses love them god bless them always
About Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902808959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Acute Bronchitis and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
