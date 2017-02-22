Overview of Dr. Miguel Hernandez, MD

Dr. Miguel Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX.



Dr. Hernandez works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.