Dr. Miguel Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miguel Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Miguel R Hernandez MD PC286 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 927-0300
Fernando Taveras MD PC629 W 185th St Ste 3, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 543-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912173501
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
- Harlem Hosp/Columbia University
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
