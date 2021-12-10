See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Norcross, GA
Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (61)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD

Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.

Dr. Jimenez works at Orthopedic and Spine Specialists of GA in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Spine Specialists of GA
    3280 Pointe Pkwy Ste 2550, Norcross, GA 30092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Injuries

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 61 ratings
Patient Ratings (61)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Dec 10, 2021
I was referred to Dr.Jimenez after being in neck and back pain for a while. Long story short. This Dr. has a very gentle touch I never felt the injections. I’m thankful I trusted his work. Dr. also has good bedside manners. If you have pain don’t wait and wonder what’s going on just book an appointment with Dr. Jimenez you won’t regret it.
Cris mcall — Dec 10, 2021
Photo: Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD
About Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1649204751
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Internship
  • North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
Medical Education
  • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Undergraduate School
  • City College of New York
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miguel Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jimenez works at Orthopedic and Spine Specialists of GA in Norcross, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jimenez’s profile.

61 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

