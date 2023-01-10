Overview of Dr. Miguel Limeres, MD

Dr. Miguel Limeres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Limeres works at Limeres Medical Clinic in Palatka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.