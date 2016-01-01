Dr. Linares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Linares, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Linares, MD
Dr. Miguel Linares, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI.
Dr. Linares' Office Locations
Regents of the University of Michigan7500 Challis Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 263-4000
University of Michigan Orthopedic Dept.24 Frank Lloyd Wright Dr Ste 1000, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 930-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Linares, MD
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linares accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Linares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.