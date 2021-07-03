Overview of Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD

Dr. Miguel Lopez-Viego, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez-Viego works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.