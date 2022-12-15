Dr. Miguel Malespin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malespin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Malespin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Malespin, MD
Dr. Miguel Malespin, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Malespin's Office Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 6, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maleapin is God sent! He is on my liver team and I couldn't be happier. His bed side manner is amazing and he always had me smiling Thank you Dr. Malespin for everything. and I'm still working towards my skinny jeans you owe me :-)
About Dr. Miguel Malespin, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English
- Male
- 1568639326
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malespin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malespin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
