Dr. Mantilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Mantilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Mantilla, MD
Dr. Miguel Mantilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT.
Dr. Mantilla works at
Dr. Mantilla's Office Locations
-
1
Radiology Associates of Waterbury PC80 Phoenix Ave, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 756-8021
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mantilla?
Dr. Miguel Mantilla was very respectful, professional, and explained very thing in detail. Dr. Mantilla listen carefully to my concerns so I was able to get testing that I been requesting for years. Know I have a diagnosis and they are able to care for me with the correct treatment. Thanks a million Dr. Miguel Mantilla!
About Dr. Miguel Mantilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063864346
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mantilla accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mantilla works at
Dr. Mantilla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.