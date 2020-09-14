Overview of Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD

Dr. Miguel Martinez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Barcelona, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Osborn Family Health Center in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.