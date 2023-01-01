See All Dermatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med.

Dr. Mascaro works at 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5th Avenue Plastic Surgery
    526 Se 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 330-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Aging Face
Cosmetic Conditions
Age Spots
Aging Face
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 52 ratings
Patient Ratings (52)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)

About Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841427721
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic (Dual Fellowship - Facial Plastic Surgery & Hair Restoration)
Fellowship
Residency
  • SUNY Downstate Medical Center (Otoralyngology - Head and Neck Surgery)
Residency
Internship
  • SUNY Downstate Medical Center (General Surgery)
Internship
Medical Education
  • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Cornell Univeristy (Neurobiology & Philosophy)
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miguel Mascaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mascaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mascaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mascaro works at 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mascaro’s profile.

52 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascaro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

