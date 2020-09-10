Overview

Dr. Miguel Mazariegos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad San Carolos and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Mazariegos works at veriMED Health Group Bell Shoals in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.