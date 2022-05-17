Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD
Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Dr. Melgar's Office Locations
Memorial Physicians Clinic1340 Broad Ave Ste 440, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-4856
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is more about my daddy than me. My dad was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer at the end of 2019, and Dr. Melgar was very thorough in the surgeries that my dad needed. A very caring person, indeed. When it felt like my dad wasn't going to make it much longer, he knew what was going on and was able to help. My dad passed away in 2020, but I am grateful for Dr. Melgar for the months that my daddy got to live.
About Dr. Miguel Melgar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1821181942
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
Dr. Melgar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melgar has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Melgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.