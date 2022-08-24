Overview of Dr. Miguel Angel Molinas, MD

Dr. Miguel Angel Molinas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de Asuncion-Facultad de C. Medical and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Molinas works at Miguel Molinas MD in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.