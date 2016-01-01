Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Montero, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Montero, MD
Dr. Miguel Montero, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero's Office Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 6B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5700
Scott Department of Urology6620 Main St Ste 1325, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Montero, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montero has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montero speaks German.
Dr. Montero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.