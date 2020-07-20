Dr. Miguel Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Nunez, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Nunez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Locations
Miguel A Nunez MD3850 Bird Rd Ste 601, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 442-0633Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
visit went very well dr and nurse were very attentive and very professional
About Dr. Miguel Nunez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
