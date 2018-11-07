Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ordonez Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD
Dr. Miguel Ordonez Castellanos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Pionner GI Clinic1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 522-8459Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Dr. Ordonez was well educated and extremely caring. I went in to see him due to chronic pain I had been having for over 5 years. Dr. Ordonez was caring and took all the time I needed and did not rush through the appointment. He was very caring and knowledgeable. After the tests he ran, he personally called me on the phone to go over them instead of having an assistant nurse call. All doctors should be this caring.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013168392
- BOOKER T WASHINGTON CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Dr. Ordonez Castellanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ordonez Castellanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ordonez Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ordonez Castellanos has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ordonez Castellanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ordonez Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ordonez Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.