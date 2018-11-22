Overview of Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD

Dr. Miguel Pappolla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires|Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Pappolla works at St. Michael's Pain and Spine Clinics Pllc in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.