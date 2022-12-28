Overview

Dr. Miguel Parilo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Parilo works at Bull Family Diabetes Center in Oakwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.