Dr. Miguel Parilo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Parilo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Dr. Parilo works at
Locations
Bull Family Diabetes Center400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 205, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parilo and The Bill Family Diabetic Center is the BEST in the area to treat diabetes and keep us healthy .
About Dr. Miguel Parilo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255386744
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
