Overview of Dr. Miguel Pelayo, MD

Dr. Miguel Pelayo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pelayo works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bradenton in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.