Overview of Dr. Miguel Petrozzi, MD

Dr. Miguel Petrozzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE.



Dr. Petrozzi works at HCA HOUSTON HEALTHCARE CLEAR LAKE in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.