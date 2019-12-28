See All Urologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD

Urology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Pineda works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue
    900 South Ave Ste 103, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-6461
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-6440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053558627
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Residency
    • Cornell MC/New York Hosp
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pineda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pineda works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pineda’s profile.

    Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

