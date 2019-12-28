Overview

Dr. Miguel Pineda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Pineda works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.