See All Hand Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD

Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pirela-Cruz works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pirela-Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Medicine Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pirela-Cruz?

    Aug 18, 2022
    All these negative reviews did not see the doctor Cruz I saw! I fractured/ dislocated one of the hardest areas to heal, my scaphoid bone. I have no pins or screws and no nerve damage which usually follows! In only three weeks time, I almost have full range of motion and starting physical therapy. He is very patient, walked me through the process and answered every question I had. I have a feeling some of the negativity has nothing to do with skill. Dont be so closed minded! Dr. Cruz can help you.
    Shaundra Alexander Stanley — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pirela-Cruz to family and friends

    Dr. Pirela-Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pirela-Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD.

    About Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386604767
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thos Jefferson U Rehab Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dwnst Mc/Kingsbrook Jewish
    Residency
    Internship
    • USPHS Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirela-Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirela-Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirela-Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirela-Cruz works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Pirela-Cruz’s profile.

    Dr. Pirela-Cruz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirela-Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirela-Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirela-Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirela-Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirela-Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.