Overview of Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD

Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Chandler Regional Medical Center and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pirela-Cruz works at Dignity Health Medical Group Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.