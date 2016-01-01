Overview of Dr. Miguel Portocarrero, MD

Dr. Miguel Portocarrero, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.



Dr. Portocarrero works at Florida Hospital Orlando Campus in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.