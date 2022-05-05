Dr. Miguel Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Ramos, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Ocala1901 SE 18th Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 517-2437Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, compassionate, fantastic bedside manor ! Basically he walks on water fr his patients
About Dr. Miguel Ramos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - USF Tampa
- University of South Florida - USF Tampa
- University of South Florida - USF Tampa
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
