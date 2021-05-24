Dr. Miguel Regueiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regueiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Regueiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miguel Regueiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
Dr. Regueiro works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (877) 384-0467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Regueiro?
No doctor helped my wife more than Dr. Regueiro. She battled Crohn’s Disease, but fought gastroparisis and later pancreatitis. Calming, kind, and professional. Cutting-edge knowledge. We left every visit with renewed hope and greater understanding. The Cleveland Clinic is fortunate now to have him.
About Dr. Miguel Regueiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649245788
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Beth Israel Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regueiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regueiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regueiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regueiro works at
Dr. Regueiro has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Regueiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Regueiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regueiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regueiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regueiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.