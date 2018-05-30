Overview of Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD

Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Florida E.N.T and Allergy in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.