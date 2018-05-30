Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD
Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Tampa5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 879-8045Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Westchase7433 Monika Manor Dr, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
Dr Rivers, saved my life on 4/28/2014. He got called in to a life and death situation. He immediately took charge and perform an emergency tracheotomy. I will always be grateful to Dr Riviera.
About Dr. Miguel Rivera, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699860122
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- State University of New York
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.