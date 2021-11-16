Overview

Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Digestive CARE in Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Ulcer, Gastroparesis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.