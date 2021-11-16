Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Homestead Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
So Florida Ctr for Digestive Diseases8525 SW 92nd St Ste C10, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 274-7800
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine975 Baptist Way Ste 202, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 274-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NJ Med School|University Conn Health Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center Columbia P&s
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
Dr. Rodriguez works at
