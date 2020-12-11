Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, DPM
Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA.
Jack Morgan Dpm Inc A Professional Corporation500 N Garfield Ave Ste 108, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 288-2760
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rodriguez is awesome, take my mom always for her nails and painful corns and his staff is slays friendly and Dr is always very nice and smiling. We love coming here. They accept credit cards.
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
